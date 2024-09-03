1 bite, 2 red cards and 142 caps: Controversial striker emotionally announces retirement from international football

By
published

After both a glittering and controversial career in international football, one of modern football's best strikers is set to hang up his boots

NATAL, BRAZIL - JUNE 24: Luis Suarez of Uruguay and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy react after a clash during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group D match between Italy and Uruguay at Estadio das Dunas on June 24, 2014 in Natal, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Controversial, but world-class, striker Luis Suarez has announced his retirement from international football, with the Uruguayan confirming his final game for the national team will be against Paraguay on Saturday 7 September (BST) during the World Cup qualifier.

Now 37, Suarez has had a stellar career for Uruguay. In total, the Inter Miami striker represented his national team 142 times, scoring 69 goals and assisting a further 39 times. He even managed to lift the 2011 Copa America title, scoring and assisting in the final during a 3-0 win over Paraguay.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 