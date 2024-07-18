10 Chelsea players snub Enzo Fernandez as dressing room rift threatens preseason plans: report

The Enzo Fernandez race storm at Chelsea shows little sign of going away any time soon, with a dressing room split set to impact their preseason plans.

Fernandez was the subject of immediate outrage after he posted a video of him and his Argentina teammates chanting an alleged racially offensive song following their victory in Sunday's Copa America final.

The vile chant contained derogatory lyrics about French players of African and Caribbean heritage and other transphobic words.

The France Football Federation have confirmed that they will be filing a legal complaint, while Chelsea have said Fernandez is the subject of an ‘internal disciplinary procedure’.

Another issue that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy face is a dressing room split that could derail their preseason plans.

Chelsea’s French defender Wesley Fofana was quick to condemn his club teammate’s video, posting a clip of it with the caption: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism,” earlier this week.

Fofana also unfollowed the 23-year-old on social media and is one of ten Chelsea players to either unfollow or snub the Argentinian on Instagram. Chelsea’s French contingent includes Fofana, plus Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Malang Sarr, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu, with The Sun reporting that three of the squad’s other players are equally upset at the video.

The Chelsea squad are preparing to fly out to the United States on Monday to begin their pre-season tour, with Fernandez due to link up with them halfway through, following his Copa America exploits. But the report adds that these plans face ‘total meltdown’, citing an insider who said that Ferndnez’s apology isn’t enough to repair the damage he has caused.

Chelsea are due to play Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan during their tour of the USA, before returning to the UK for their first match of the new Premier League campaign against Manchester City.

