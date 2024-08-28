43-year-old goalkeeper plays League Cup final replay... 24 years on! The incredible story of Joe Murphy, who has bookended his career with League Cup games against Leicester City

Tranmere Rovers' veteran stopper Joe Murphy turned out in the side's League Cup clash with Leicester City having played the same fixture at Wembley as a teenager

Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy
(Image credit: Future)

Leicester City's 4-0 League Cup triumph over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening would have been an entirely forgettable victory for a Premier League side over League Two opposition had it not been for a lovely line-up quirk.

For the second year in a row, the two sides were drawn against one another in the Carabao Cup - and for a second year in a row, Joe Murphy tended the Tranmere Rovers goal.

