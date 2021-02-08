AC Milan transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves past 500 club goals and hints that he wants to extend his stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic can’t stop scoring since his return to AC Milan, with a brace in the 4-0 win over Crotone taking him to 501 career goals.

Even at the age of 39, the veteran striker shows no signs of slowing down, and his celebration was interpreted as a message to the Milan hierarchy that he wants to sign a new contract.

After his second goal, tucked in from close range following Theo Hernandez’s pullback, Ibrahimovic gestured towards the stand where club directors were sat.

He lifted one finger, and then a second, perhaps indicating the number of goals he had scored, or the number of years he wants adding to his contract, as the Sky Italia commentators interpreted it.

Ibrahimovic, whose current deal ends this summer, moved level with Ciro Immobile and Romelu Lukaku in the Serie A scoring charts following yesterday’s exploits.

They are all currently tied on 14 goals, just two behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who is aiming to beat last season’s tally of 31 that fired Juventus to the title.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli gave Ibrahimovic plenty of praise in his post-match interview, as well as some encouragement in terms of his contract situation.

"I don't know if it was aimed at [Paolo] Maldini and [Ricky] Massara and if he was talking about the renewal. Zlatan is doing well with us, and the best thing is that we work well together,” Pioli told Sky Italia, after Milan returned to the top of the table ahead of rivals Inter.

“He will decide the future, but for what he is showing I think it is right that he continues and that he does it with us.

“It’s difficult to maintain what he is doing, because he scores two goals every time he plays. That’s Ibra. He has helped us so much and is helping the team to grow.”