Adam Johnson out for three months
By app
LONDON - Manchester City's England winger Adam Johnson will be out for around three months after suffering ankle ligament damage in training before Sunday's FA Cup match against Notts County.
"I think we have lost Adam Johnson for three months," manager Roberto Mancini told the club website after the 1-1 draw at League One County.
"It's very unlucky. We don't have a player like Adam."
Johnson is likely to miss next month's Europa League last-32 tie against Greek club Aris Salonika and England's Euro 2012 qualifier against Wales in late March.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.