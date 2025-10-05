Manchester City struck with Rodri injury fear just 20 minutes into Brentford game

Manchester City will be fearing the worst after their Ballon d’Or winner was forced off the field

Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante of Manchester City looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been forced off the field with injury just 20 minutes into their Premier League match with Brentford after going down unchallenged.

It was a positive start for City, who opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes on the clock, after Erling Haaland muscled past Sepp van den Berg to latch on to a Josko Gvardiol ball, shifted past another defender and fired the ball home for the opener.

But that mood was dampened somewhat by the unexpected Rodri setback.

Rodri suffers worrying injury setback against Brentford

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Rodri of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ballon d'Or winner spent much of last season injured, suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal just over 12 months ago, following a packed schedule that saw him go all the way in Euro 2024 with Spain.

He has been similarly busy in 2025 since his return, turning out for the Sky Blues in the Club World Cup across the Atlantic, before building his minutes back up quickly in the current Premier League campaign.

Rodri is helped off the pitch by members of Manchester City&#039;s medical staff after suffering a serious injury against Arsenal in the Premier League in September 2024.

Rodri was forced off the field around this time last year, and spent the rest of the season recovering from an ACL injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

But that recovery journey looks to have a new worrying update, as Rodri went down under no challenge from a Brentford player, clutching the back of his leg.

City's medical staff rushed onto the pitch, but it was quickly apparent he was unable to continue, and Gonzalez was hastily prepared to replace him.

The Spaniard looked dejected as he slumped onto the ground with the injury, indicating that he perhaps expects he'll be facing some time away.

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, on location at the Gtech Community Stadium, said: "Sad to see that, for all football lovers. Even Brentford fans are applauding Rodri off the pitch."

Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d&#039;Or prize back in October

The Ballon d'Or man will be a huge miss for City if he is forced into the treatment room once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

This will come as a huge blow not just for Rodri, but for City and Pep Guardiola too.

Gonzalez was brought in to alleviate some of the pressure on Rodri, but so far the latter has been preferred on almost every occasion for the control and calmness he offers the Sky Blues in the centre.

There are few players who offer what Rodri offer, and with an already relatively mixed start to the season for Guardiola's side, losing their main midfielder is not going to help matters.

Rodri is worth €110m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

