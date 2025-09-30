Leeds United await confirmation on Dan James injury scare after training blow: report
Leeds United are waiting to hear on the severity of a fresh injury blow to one of Daniel Farke's key attackers
Leeds United have made a strong start to the 2025/26 season after winning the Championship last term.
The Whites have won two of their opening six league matches and looked to be on course for a third at the weekend until a stoppage time equaliser salvaged a point for visitors AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road.
Leeds were without one key attacker for the visit of the Cherries, who was talismanic for the West Yorkshire club in the second tier last season.
Leeds United winger Dan James set for spell on sidelines: report
Wales international Dan James sat out the contest with Andoni Iraola's side as new signing Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson straddled Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.
The Welshman came off the bench during Leeds' previous fixture, a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, but is understood to have sustained an injury in training between the two matches.
According to a report from the BBC, James' injury is 'serious', while sources have told FourFourTwo the issue in question could keep the winger sidelined for an extended period.
James' injury is subject to a scan, and it is hoped that fears of a serious issue at the club's Thorp Arch training base will be allayed by confirmation of the injury severity.
In the worst case scenario, Leeds would be without the wide forward for a number of months, which could prove a significant blow considering James' influence on the Whites' attack over the past two seasons.
James scored 25 goals and registered 16 assists over the last two Championship campaigns under Farke, who could be forced to reconcile with the fact one of his star attackers is sidelined for some time.
Leeds do have options in the wide areas such as the aforementioned Okafor and Aaronson, as well as Willy Gnonto and returning Everton loanee Jack Harrison, but few have been as consistent in front of goal as the Welsh speedster.
The Yorkshire club welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road this weekend before October's international break. Upon returning, the club visit fellow promoted club Burnley in what appears a golden opportunity to put more points on the board early in the campaign.
James' absence could be especially impactful for Wales who face England in a friendly and Belgium in FIFA World Cup qualifying over the next fortnight. At the very least, he is expected to miss this international window.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
