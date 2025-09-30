Leeds United await confirmation on Dan James injury scare after training blow: report

Dan James has suffered a 'serious' injury, according to a report

Leeds United have made a strong start to the 2025/26 season after winning the Championship last term.

The Whites have won two of their opening six league matches and looked to be on course for a third at the weekend until a stoppage time equaliser salvaged a point for visitors AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds were without one key attacker for the visit of the Cherries, who was talismanic for the West Yorkshire club in the second tier last season.

Leeds United winger Dan James set for spell on sidelines: report

Daniel James was named Leeds United Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales international Dan James sat out the contest with Andoni Iraola's side as new signing Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson straddled Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

The Welshman came off the bench during Leeds' previous fixture, a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, but is understood to have sustained an injury in training between the two matches.

Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the 3-1 win at Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from the BBC, James' injury is 'serious', while sources have told FourFourTwo the issue in question could keep the winger sidelined for an extended period.

James' injury is subject to a scan, and it is hoped that fears of a serious issue at the club's Thorp Arch training base will be allayed by confirmation of the injury severity.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the worst case scenario, Leeds would be without the wide forward for a number of months, which could prove a significant blow considering James' influence on the Whites' attack over the past two seasons.

James scored 25 goals and registered 16 assists over the last two Championship campaigns under Farke, who could be forced to reconcile with the fact one of his star attackers is sidelined for some time.

James' injury is a blow to boss Daniel Farke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds do have options in the wide areas such as the aforementioned Okafor and Aaronson, as well as Willy Gnonto and returning Everton loanee Jack Harrison, but few have been as consistent in front of goal as the Welsh speedster.

The Yorkshire club welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road this weekend before October's international break. Upon returning, the club visit fellow promoted club Burnley in what appears a golden opportunity to put more points on the board early in the campaign.

James' absence could be especially impactful for Wales who face England in a friendly and Belgium in FIFA World Cup qualifying over the next fortnight. At the very least, he is expected to miss this international window.