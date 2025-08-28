Is Manchester City star Rayan Ait-Nouri injured? Premier League injury update
Rayan Ait-Nouri hobbled off during Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, but will he be fit in time for their clash with Brighton on Sunday?
Rayan Ait-Nouri was taken off during the first half of Man City’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.
Ait-Nouri, a £36.3m summer signing, has started the season brightly in City colours and played an important part on the opening weekend, helping his new side cruise to a 4-0 win over former club Wolves.
His home debut lasted less than 25 minutes, however, as he was replaced by Nathan Ake following what looked to be an ankle injury. Tottenham went on to steal all three points, thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha.
Is Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri available this weekend?
Ait-Nouri, who was a standout performer last season before his switch to City, has been brought in as a specialist left-back.
His signing should allow star defender Josko Gvardiol to return to his preferred position in central defence, once fit. The Algerian will have some big boots to fill, however, as Gvardiol recently appeared at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best left-backs in the world right now.
The time frame on Ait-Nouri’s injury isn't yet clear, but Pep Guardiola was hopeful in the aftermath of the clash with Spurs that the defender could recover fairly quickly.
“I didn’t speak with the doctors yet. It looks like the ankle, but I didn’t speak with the doctors yet. We have seven days, hopefully it can be recovered” he said in his post-match press conference.
If City’s game this weekend against Brighton comes too soon for Ait-Nouri, he’ll likely be back in contention following the international break. Gvardiol, however, could return, as could stopper Ederson.
Following their trip to the Amex, City host arch rivals Manchester United on September 14 at the Etihad. They’ll be looking to heap further misery on the Old Trafford club, who were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Grimsby on Wednesday evening.
Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.
