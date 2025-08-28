Is Manchester City star Rayan Ait-Nouri injured? Premier League injury update

Rayan Ait-Nouri was taken off during the first half of Man City’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Ait-Nouri, a £36.3m summer signing, has started the season brightly in City colours and played an important part on the opening weekend, helping his new side cruise to a 4-0 win over former club Wolves.

His home debut lasted less than 25 minutes, however, as he was replaced by Nathan Ake following what looked to be an ankle injury. Tottenham went on to steal all three points, thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha.

Is Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri available this weekend?

Pep Guardiola will be sweating over the fitness of his new left-back. (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Ait-Nouri, who was a standout performer last season before his switch to City, has been brought in as a specialist left-back.

His signing should allow star defender Josko Gvardiol to return to his preferred position in central defence, once fit. The Algerian will have some big boots to fill, however, as Gvardiol recently appeared at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best left-backs in the world right now.

Josko Gvardiol could be in line for a return to the first team. (Image credit: Alamy)

The time frame on Ait-Nouri’s injury isn't yet clear, but Pep Guardiola was hopeful in the aftermath of the clash with Spurs that the defender could recover fairly quickly.

“I didn’t speak with the doctors yet. It looks like the ankle, but I didn’t speak with the doctors yet. We have seven days, hopefully it can be recovered” he said in his post-match press conference.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If City’s game this weekend against Brighton comes too soon for Ait-Nouri, he’ll likely be back in contention following the international break. Gvardiol, however, could return, as could stopper Ederson.

Following their trip to the Amex, City host arch rivals Manchester United on September 14 at the Etihad. They’ll be looking to heap further misery on the Old Trafford club, who were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Grimsby on Wednesday evening.