Adriano to miss Clasico due to hamstring injury

Barcelona defender Adriano will miss this weekend's Clasico with a hamstring injury.

The defending Liga champions host arch rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday as they aim to further cement their grip on top spot.

Luis Enrique's men are nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane's Madrid side a point further back in third.

But Barca will have to try to complete the double over Madrid without Adriano after the club confirmed on Twitter that the Brazilian would be out of action for 10 days with a problem in his right hamstring.

Barca won November's reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu 4-0 thanks in part to a double from Luis Suarez.