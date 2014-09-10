AFCON Qualifying Wrap: Cameroon in command

In a Group D clash that pitted two of African football's heavyweights against each other, Volker Finke's men continued their resurgence following a dismal World Cup with a confident victory in Yaounde.

Doubles from forwards Vincent Aboubakar and Clinton N'Jie gave Cameroon the points in a game that was somewhat marred as Ivorian defender Serge Aurier lost consciousness after sustaining a head injury early in the second half.

Cameroon sit top of Group D with six points, while Democratic Republic of Congo leapfrogged Ivory Coast into second with a 2-0 victory against Sierra Leone.

Christian Atsu hit home five minutes from time as Ghana won 3-2 at Togo in a thrilling Group E encounter after Emmanuel Adebayor had seemingly rescued a point for Togo with a 77th-minute header.

Uganda won the meeting of Ghana's other group rivals, overcoming Guinea 2-0, while Senegal and Congo were winners by the same scoreline versus Botswana and Sudan respectively.

Senegal and Tunisia stay level at the top of Group G on six points following the latter's 1-0 win in Egypt, who are yet to claim a point and face an uphill battle in order to qualify for the finals.

Congo's success means they are at the summit of Group A by virtue of South Africa's 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

Winger Jonathan Pitroipa netted a double in Burkina Faso's 3-0 triumph over Angola, a result that puts them two points clear at the top of Group C after Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Lesotho, who had goalkeeper Mohau Koenane sent off in the 36th minute.

Elsewhere, Cape Verde were 2-1 winners over Zambia, Malawi overcame Ethiopia 3-2, Algeria beat Mali 1-0 and Mozambique and Niger played out a 1-1 draw.