Agent: Hazard has ‘agreed’ terms with trio

The Belgium international has seen his name linked with a host of clubs in recent months following a series of scintillating displays in Ligue 1.

It had been claimed that the 21-year-old would make a decision on his future on Sunday following the last round of league fixtures in France, where the winger netted a hat-trick in Lille’s 4-1 win over Nancy.

Hazard confirmed he had not decided where he would be plying his trade next season, claiming Chelsea’s Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Saturday “makes you hesitate".

The Blues are believed to be in pole position for his signature, with Manchester United and Manchester City also vying for the player.

And his representative, John Bico, has revealed that it is a tussle between all three clubs as to where Hazard will be playing next season.

"We are no longer in the negotiations stage. We have reached agreement with all parties," he is quoted as saying in the Daily Telegraph.

"Eden has already said he wants it to be fixed before June 2. He will decide after the [Belgium] games against Montenegro and England then go on holiday with peace of mind.

"Eden is in the reflections stage and a decision will be taken quickly. Those who have come forward have a one-in-three chance."