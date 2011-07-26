Agent: Manchester United in Vucinic talks

The Montenegrin is expected to leave the Italian capital this summer, with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

But it appears Manchester United may have stolen a march on their rivals, if the Giallorossi star's representative, Alessandro Lucci, is to be believed.

"The meeting with the leaders of Manchester United was yesterday," Lucci explained to lasignoraingiallorosso.it.

"It has only been a chat, in which no offers have been made nor was there an agreement sorted.

"The English club, however, really like Vucinic, but to see him with the shirt of the Red Devils, there is still work to do."

Vucinic arrived in Rome from Lecce in the summer of 2006 and has since gone on to make 200 appearances for the Giallorossi, netting 63 times.

During his time at the Stadio Olimpico, the 21-times capped Montenegro international has twice won the Coppa Italia and been a Serie A runner up on three occasions.