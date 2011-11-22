Aguero: I can 'do a Maradona' for Man City

'El Diego' enjoys legendary status in Naples after a trophy-laden seven-year spell, with the Italian club even retiring the number 10 shirt in his honour.

Aguero has started his first season in England impressively, already notching 10 league goals and is, along with team-mate David Silva, proving to be a mainstay in Mancini’s ever-changing starting XI.

And now ‘Kun’ is using Maradona’s achievements in Italy as inspiration.

“In the past he told me all about Napoli, and I have seen on TV what he did and how important he was for the fans. It is my dream, doing what Maradona did for Napoli, doing the same for Manchester City,” he said, as reported by The Telegraph.

However, individual glory is not his number one priority, with the Argentina international adamant collective glory always comes first.

“I don’t want to talk about myself, it is important Manchester City do well as a team.”

Following back-to-back Champions League victories against Villarreal, Manchester City face a stern test in Naples on Tuesday evening with a win taking them through to the knockout stages.

One man who will be forced to miss the game is Maradona, due to the recent death of his mother.

“I couldn’t speak to him because of the situation, the loss of his mother. I just want to send the best wishes to him at this moment,” Aguero said.

By Harry Dillon