Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Sergio Aguero became the first player to score 100 goals at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City by breaking the deadlock in Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Aguero became City's all-time leading goalscorer last month when he netted his 178th for the club in a 4-2 Champions League win at Napoli.

That figure now stands at 183 after the Argentina striker stooped to head home Fernandinho's cross and moved to three figures at the Etihad, which replaced Maine Road as City's home ground in 2002.

A fine solo effort to cap a 4-0 win at Swansea City earlier this month was Aguero's 81st away from home, while FA Cup semi-final goals against Chelsea in 2013 and Arsenal in April account for his remaining two strikes on neutral territory.