Al Ahly confirm ongoing talks with Sundows for Sirino

The head of recruitment at Al Ahly, Amir Tawfik, has confirmed that the club are still in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a move for Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan has been consistently linked to the Egyptian giants for several months and despite signing a new contract with Downs in July, the player has publicly admitted that he wants to be reunited with former head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 2019/20 Caf Champions League victors tried desperately to to sign Sirino in the previous transfer window but talks fell through between both clubs after failing to agree on a transfer fee.

The club, though, have not given up their pursuit of the forward and have reportedly reopened talks over a potential transfer for Sirino in January.

The Uruguayan has not played any league game for Sundowns this season after reportedly submitting his transfer request to join Al Ahly.

Al Ahly’s Amir Tawfik admitted that they are still negotiating with Sundowns and have not spoken to the forward directly.

“Sirino has always been a transfer target for Al Ahly,” Tawfik said. “There has been contact before, and if anything happens, the club will officially announce it.

“We are talking with the Sundowns officials, and if any serious development occurs, we will begin negotiations with the player then,” he concluded.

This story is likely to drag on with Downs joint-coach Rhulani Mokwena recently laughing off suggestions on social media that a deal was set to be concluded.