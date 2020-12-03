Al Ahly will have to meet Sirino asking price - Sundowns GM after second rejected bid

Mamelodi Sundowns have rejected a second bid from Al Ahly for Gaston Sirino with club’s general manger Yogesh Singh saying Ahly will have to pay a lot of money for Sirino with the clubs asking price reportedly sitting at R90-million.

The 29-year-old forward made his intentions to leave Sundowns clear last week when he told South African media about his desire to be reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane in Egypt.

Ahly have been long time admirers of Sirino, even before Pitso’s arrival, has reportedly already agreed a deal in principle for a lucrative move, but the two clubs still need to come to an agreement on the transfer fee.

The Caf Champions League winners reportedly had a second bid turned down on Wednesday which Sundowns have rejected as it does not meet their asking price.

Speaking to Yallakora on Tuesday, Brazilians general manager Yogesh Singh stated that Al Ahly would need to meet their demands if they want to sign the Uruguayan playmaker.

"Whoever wants to sign Messi has to pay a lot of money and not say that there is a limit to the offer, and the same is true for Sirino," Singh told the Egyptian publication.

According to a Kickoff.com report the price tag set by downs sits at a mouth-watering R90-million for the player who scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in 41 games across all competitions in the 2019/20 treble-winning campaign.