Albiol hurt in Spain training

It initially appeared Albiol, who was an unused substitute in Spain's three Group H matches, had damaged the fibula bone in his right leg after landing awkwardly.

An X-ray had shown there was no bone damage, team doctor Oscar Luis Celada said later on Saturday in a statement on the Spanish football federation's website.

"We had a nasty shock, especially him," Celada said.

"In this case, we can rule out serious injury but obviously we will be monitoring his evolution in coming days," he added.

"Raul will remain with us here and we are all confident his development will be satisfactory."

