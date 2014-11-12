Aldridge: 'Battered' Moyes can heal wounds at Real

The Scot will be officially presented as Sociedad's new coach on Thursday, having agreed a deal until June 2016 at the start of the week.

Aldridge joined the San Sebastian club from Liverpool and proved a hit in the Spanish top flight between 1989 and 1991 before returning to Merseyside with Tranmere Rovers.

And the 56-year-old reckons Moyes, who was sacked after just 10 months in charge at Old Trafford following more than a decade at Everton, will become a better manager by working in La Liga.

"I think after what happened at Manchester United it's a great opportunity to get away, go and enhance your management experience by managing in La Liga," Aldridge told Perform.

"It's a good step for him to get back. He's probably lost a little bit of confidence in himself after being battered at Manchester United and hopefully he does really, really well.

"There's no better place that I know of to go as a city than San Sebastian. It's a fantastic city to live and get used to the people. They'll give him a chance."

Moyes' predecessor Jagoba Arrasate's tenure came to an end after an eight-match winless run saw Sociedad slip into the bottom three, though Sunday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid took them up to 15th.

The 51-year-old watched his new side in training on Wednesday and is set to take charge for the first time when Sociedad travel to Deportivo La Coruna on November 22.