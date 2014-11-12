Aldridge: 'Battered' Moyes can heal wounds at Real
David Moyes can rebuild his confidence at Real Sociedad after being "battered" at Manchester United, insists John Aldridge.
The Scot will be officially presented as Sociedad's new coach on Thursday, having agreed a deal until June 2016 at the start of the week.
Aldridge joined the San Sebastian club from Liverpool and proved a hit in the Spanish top flight between 1989 and 1991 before returning to Merseyside with Tranmere Rovers.
And the 56-year-old reckons Moyes, who was sacked after just 10 months in charge at Old Trafford following more than a decade at Everton, will become a better manager by working in La Liga.
"I think after what happened at Manchester United it's a great opportunity to get away, go and enhance your management experience by managing in La Liga," Aldridge told Perform.
"It's a good step for him to get back. He's probably lost a little bit of confidence in himself after being battered at Manchester United and hopefully he does really, really well.
"There's no better place that I know of to go as a city than San Sebastian. It's a fantastic city to live and get used to the people. They'll give him a chance."
Moyes' predecessor Jagoba Arrasate's tenure came to an end after an eight-match winless run saw Sociedad slip into the bottom three, though Sunday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid took them up to 15th.
The 51-year-old watched his new side in training on Wednesday and is set to take charge for the first time when Sociedad travel to Deportivo La Coruna on November 22.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.