Alessia Russo wins England Player of the Year award

Alessia Russo has been named England Player of the Year in an award voted for by fans.

The forward, who plays her club football for Arsenal, beat Lucy Bronze and Lauren James who came second and third respectively.

In the 2023/24 season Russo made 11 starts for England, scoring six goals.

Alessia Russo with her best friend and England teammate Ella Toone

Russo won her first cap for England in 2020 in a SheBelieves Cup game against Spain, which England lost 1-0.

She was a part of the winning Lionesses European Championship team in 2022 where she was used as a replacement for the entire tournament.

Alessia Russo of Arsenal in action against West Ham (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After Ellen White's retirement, she took on the number nine starting role more frequently and starred at the 2023 World Cup.

Russo was also a key figure in England qualifying for the 2025 European Championships and she was England's top-scorer in the 23/24 season.

Russo was surprised with the Player of the Year award by her brother George and both of her parents.

They presented her the gong at St George's Park where the Lionesses are training for upcoming friendlies against Germany and South Africa.

The Lionesses will play Germany on Friday and South Africa on 29 October, which in FourFourTwo's opinion should see England come away with two wins.

The games may also restart Russo's scoring form as she has struggled for goals this season at Arsenal.

She has scored once in her last 10 appearances for the club.