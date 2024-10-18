Who is Leah Williamson? Everything you need to know about the England captain

Leah Williamson is cemented into football history after captaining the Lionesses to their European Championship win in 2022.

The Arsenal defender is becoming an icon of the women's game and is garnering interest outside of football as a result. She has worked with companies like Nike and featured in GQ.

But who has she played for and when did she start competing for England? Here is all you need to know.

Leah Williamson: Which clubs has she played for?

Leah Williamson won the Women's Super League with Arsenal in the 2018/19 season (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

As a child she started her youth career at Rushden and Diamonds. At the age of just nine she moved to Arsenal and has competed for the Gunners ever since.

She made her first senior debut in 2014, the day after she turned 17. She was a substitute for Rachel Yankey in a Women's Champions League match against Birmingham City.

Leah Williamson was the first women's captain to win a major trophy (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

At Arsenal she has won the Women's Super League, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Williamson has not just had high points at Arsenal with the defender sustaining an ACL injury in 2023 which ruled her out for several months. It meant she could not compete in the World Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VIDEO Why Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Williamson, who in FourFourTwo's view is one of the best players in England, said via the BBC about the injury at the time: "My life has turned from having the best job in the world to having to go and do something every single day that I don't want to do. Everyone thinks about injury as a thing that takes away your physical ability. Everyone will talk about the fact that I missed the World Cup or these real tangible things that come along with it.

"But it's not even like I'm impartial. I actively don't want to be in this situation. It's not the easiest journey."

She returned to the pitch in January 2024.

Williamson's England career

Williamson won her first England cap in 2018 against Russia and her first start later the same year against Kazakhstan.

She won the SheBelieves Cup with the team in 2019 and was part of the World Cup squad that year who reached the semi-finals.

Williamson was first named captain by Sarina Wiegman in 2021 as then-skipper Steph Houghton was injured. The Arsenal player was officially given the captaincy in 2022 and went on to lead the team to the Euros trophy. She famously said after winning the title: "The kids are alright".

She also captained England for their Finalissima win over Brazil in 2023 but was injured for the 2023 World Cup. She was awarded with an OBE for services to football in 2023.

Williamson has also represented Great Britain and was named as part of the 2020 Olympics squad. Team GB were knocked out of the Games in the quarter-finals but Australia.