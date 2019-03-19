Alex Ferguson named only as second-best manager of all time by French publication

The Scot, who led United to 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles along with a host of other honours during 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, came behind former Ajax and Barcelona manager Rinus Michels in France Football’s list.

The outlet published a ranking of the top 50 club managers in history on Tuesday.

Michels is widely credited as the inventor of 'Total Football' in the 1970s and led Ajax to the European Cup, Barcelona to the La Liga title and the Netherlands to the 1988 European Championships during his managerial career.

Bill Shankly (10), Matt Busby (11), Brian Clough (15), Herbert Chapman (24), Bob Paisley (26), Jock Stein (34), Vic Buckingham (36) and Sir Bobby Robson (39) were the other British representatives, while several active bosses were also included.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is named at No.5, while former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is 13th.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool is at No.27, Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez is 37th and current Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been placed at No.48.

France Football said that in order to establish what makes a great coach with so many years and eras to consider, it “chose three main criteria: honours won at club level, the mark and legacy left on the game and personality. To which is added, implicitly, a fourth: the duration and impact of the career.”

France Football’s Top 50 club managers of all time