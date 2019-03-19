Trending

Alex Ferguson named only as second-best manager of all time by French publication

By

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been named as the second-best club manager of all time by a French publication.

Alex Ferguson

The Scot, who led United to 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles along with a host of other honours during 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, came behind former Ajax and Barcelona manager Rinus Michels in France Footballs list.

The outlet published a ranking of the top 50 club managers in history on Tuesday.

Michels is widely credited as the inventor of 'Total Football' in the 1970s and led Ajax to the European Cup, Barcelona to the La Liga title and the Netherlands to the 1988 European Championships during his managerial career. 

Bill Shankly (10), Matt Busby (11), Brian Clough (15), Herbert Chapman (24), Bob Paisley (26), Jock Stein (34), Vic Buckingham (36) and Sir Bobby Robson (39) were the other British representatives, while several active bosses were also included.

QUIZ!Can you name the 50 English players with the most Premier League minutes this season?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is named at No.5, while former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is 13th.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool is at No.27, Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez is 37th and current Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been placed at No.48.

France Football said that in order to establish what makes a great coach with so many years and eras to consider, it “chose three main criteria: honours won at club level, the mark and legacy left on the game and personality. To which is added, implicitly, a fourth: the duration and impact of the career.”

France Football’s Top 50 club managers of all time

  1. Rinus Michels
  2. Sir Alex Ferguson
  3. Arrigo Sacchi
  4. Johan Cruyff
  5. Pep Guardiola
  6. Valeriy Lobanovski
  7. Helenio Herrera
  8. Carlo Ancelotti
  9. Ernst Happel
  10. Bill Shankly
  11. Matt Busby
  12. Giovanni Trapattoni
  13. Jose Mourinho
  14. Miguel Munnoz
  15. Brian Clough
  16. Marcelo Lippi
  17. Nereo Rocco
  18. Louis van Gaal
  19. Ottmar Hitzfeld
  20. Bela Guttmann
  21. Fabio Capello
  22. Zinedine Zidane
  23. Viktor Maslov
  24. Herbert Chapman
  25. Jupp Heynckes
  26. Bob Paisley
  27. Jurgen Klopp
  28. Albert Batteux
  29. Guus Hiddink
  30. Udo Lattek
  31. Diego Simeone
  32. Arsene Wenger
  33. Vicente del Bosque
  34. Jock Stein
  35. Tele Santana
  36. Vic Buckingham
  37. Rafa Benitez
  38. Hennes Weisweiler
  39. Sir Bobby Robson
  40. Dettmar Cramer
  41. Mircea Lucescu
  42. Tomislav Ivic
  43. Stefan Kovacs
  44. Luis Aragones
  45. Frank Rijkaard
  46. Otto Rehhagel
  47. Raymond Goethals
  48. Marcelo Bielsa
  49. Antonio Conte
  50. Jean-Claude Suaudeau