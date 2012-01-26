Alex 'has big desire' to join Ancelotti at PSG

The 29-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month after having a transfer request accepted by the Blues.

Talks between the two clubs took place on Wednesday and, while discussions continue, a deal has yet to be agreed for the brawny defender.

Recently-appointed QPR manager Maek Hughes had hoped to bring Alex to Loftus Road and, despite agreeing personal terms with the player, failed to agree a fee with West London rivals Chelsea.

However, after careful consideration, it appears the defender now has his heart set on a move to France if the two clubs can agree a price, believed to be in the region of £4.2 million.

"We didn't receive any official offer from PSG," Giuliano Bertolucci, the player’s agent, told L’Equipe.

"At the current stage, it is only talks, but they have started well. Alex has a big desire to join PSG."



By Ben McAleer