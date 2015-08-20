Alex Sandro completes €26m Juve move

Porto have confirmed that full-back Alex Sandro has joined Juventus for a fee of €26million.

Juve announced that the Brazil international arrived in Turin for a medical earlier on Thursday.

Primeira Liga side Porto subsequently released a statement on their official website confirming the sale of the 24-year-old to the Serie A champions.

It brings an end to a four-year stay in Portugal for Alex Sandro, during which time he has collected two league titles with Porto.

Massimiliano Allegri has been busy adding to a squad that won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double last season.

Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Simone Zaza, Neto and Sami Khedira have also moved to the Juventus Stadium, and it is thought the club are keen on bringing in another midfielder.