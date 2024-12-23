Alexander Isak puts uncertainty over his Newcastle United future to bed amid fresh PSG and Arsenal links

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has delivered an update regarding his future.

The Sweden international - ranked no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - scored a hat-trick as the Magpies beat strugglers Ipswich Town 4-0 at the weekend.

Isak is rumoured to be tracked by both Arsenal and PSG as uncertainty continues to sweep in regarding his contract situation at St James' Park. But speaking following Newcastle's victory in Suffolk, the former Real Sociedad man was keen to clear up any lingering chatter.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak says he is 'happy' at St James' Park

Isak has eleven goals for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, PSG are willing to bid close to £100m for Isak as their quest for a Kylian Mbappe replacement goes on. FourFourTwo also relayed information last month that Arsenal continue to be interested in their own move for the 25-year-old.

“It feels really good. It’s been in the air for a while now, to get my first hat-trick for Newcastle. So, I’m super happy to have finally done it,” he said via Hallands Nyheter.

Alexander Isak is yet to sign a contract extension in the north-east (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has himself expressed his desire to keep hold of Isak, especially given the ongoing interest surrounding the forward. The Magpies have hopes of returning to Europe next season and Howe says their top scorer is invaluable to those plans.

“He's had a brilliant couple of seasons for us and he looks like he's hitting his best rhythm now. He's such a valuable player for us," said Howe.

“When I signed him I looked at his game in depth. With Alex, his all-round game, I felt he could do a little bit of everything - dropping deep to link play, being a creative link between our midfield and our attack, but also bring those stand-out qualities individually where he can make something happen out of nothing.

“He had, from that one season where he scored a huge amount of goals in LaLiga - which at such a young age isn't easy to do. I believed he had the prowess to deliver that into the Premier League, albeit there's always a slight question mark with the physicality of this league."

In FourFourTwo's view, Isak clearly has desires to play at the very top level and UEFA Champions League football seems to be a huge lure. If Newcastle cannot return to Europe this season, we feel the Swede would be within his rights to look at other options in the summer.

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day as they host Aston Villa live on Amazon Prime Sport. Kick-off is at 3:00 PM GMT.