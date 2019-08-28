Alexis Sanchez loan details revealed as Manchester United fork out to offload him

The Chile international is due in Italy today to complete a medical ahead of securing a temporary move to Antonio Conte’s side for the 2019/20 campaign.

Sanchez has been a huge disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford from Arsenal to become the Premier League's top earner in January 2018.

The Times reports that while Inter have agreed to pay most of the forward’s £391,000-per-week earnings over the next 10 months, the Red Devils will still have to fork out a sizeable sum.

An agreement was reached between the two clubs last night which will see the Premier League side pay around £6 million of Sanchez’s wages before his return to England next summer, with Inter paying a total of around £9.6 million.

The deal does not include the option to buy and the 30-year-old accepted a departure after being told that he would only be given game time by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season if he stayed.

Sanchez, who still has three years left to run on his United contract, will join up with former team-mate Romelu Lukaku at San Siro.

The Belgium international scored on his debut in a 4-0 home win over Lecce on Monday night in Inter’s opening Serie A game of the season.

