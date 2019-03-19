There's a club prepared to take Alexis Sanchez off Manchester United’s hands – but only if he takes a pay cut

Juventus could end Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United misery by bringing him to Turin this summer – but only if the Chilean accepts a wage cut.

Sanchez has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since moving from Arsenal in January 2018, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The forward has slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making only three Premier League starts during the Norwegian’s tenure.

And according to Calciomercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on Sanchez and could make a bid in the summer, although the 30-year-old would need to agree to a cut in his £500,000-a-week wages.

The Serie A champions are set to sign Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, and are reportedly keen to further bolster their attacking options.

Max Allegri’s men are currently 15 points clear at the top of Serie A and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid last week.

