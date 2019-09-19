The Daily Mail reports that the pair had to be separated after tempers flared in the wake of their disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Lukaku is said to have enraged Brozovic by criticising him for losing the ball too often, leading the Croatian to point out one of the Belgian’s misses.

They reportedly came face-to-face before Manchester United loanee Sanchez and captain Samir Handanovic stepped in to calm things down.

Head coach Antonio Conte is said to be angry about the confrontation and wants it dealt with swiftly behind closed doors, while he is considering dropping Brozovic ahead of this weekend’s derby against Milan.

Inter have started the Serie A season with three wins from three and sit two points clear at the top of the table.

