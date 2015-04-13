Alves to decide future at end of the season
Dani Alves says he will put an end to the long-running saga over his Barcelona future at the end of the season.
The Brazil defender, who is in the final year of his contract, is reported to have turned down a new deal at Camp Nou last week and has been heavily linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
The full-back responded angrily to reports that he had signed a deal with PSG with a bizarre rant on social media last month.
Dani Alves claims that staying on at Barcelona could be a possibility, but insists no decision will be made until the end of the Liga campaign.
"I am nearing the end of my contract with the same ambition with which I came to Barcelona," he told beIN SPORTS.
"Barca changed my life because they allowed me to achieve my dreams. I am very happy at this club and I have not signed for another club.
"If there are clubs that offer an alternative or I am not at the level Barcelona want I will consider other options.
"I will take a decision at the end of the season."
