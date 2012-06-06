Alves rubbishes reports of Barcelona exit

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Blaugrana following the appointment of Tito Vilanova as coach.

Changes are expected at the club this summer, but the 29-year-old stated that he has no intention of leaving, despite reported interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

"I'm feeling very well at Barcelona. I'm happy here and want to continue at this club," Alves is quoted as saying in Sport.

"I never even considered leaving Barcelona, because I'm feeling comfortable here, and have an ongoing contract.

"We have a great group of players and I enjoy every single day that I'm playing here. I want to continue to make history with Barca."

Alves has been an integral part of the Barcelona setup since arriving from La Liga rivals Sevilla in 2008.