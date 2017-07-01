Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski's representatives

Carlo Ancelotti believes Robert Lewandowski is happy at Bayern Munich and has hit out at the striker's representatives over comments which have prompted a transfer storm around the Poland star.

Lewandowski is reportedly a transfer target for Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

After he missed out on last season's Bundesliga's top goalscorer award to Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lewandowski's representative Maik Barthel told Kicker that the player was "disappointed" he was not helped to score more goals by his Bayern team-mates, but Ancelotti rejected suggestions the striker is unhappy at the club.

"Lewandowski has never complained to me, I finally congratulated him on his good season," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday. "I was satisfied with him and he was pleased with us.

"As always there are agents who talk too much - I do not know why. It is not the first time an agent has used the newspapers to say something wrong, that's all. In a perfect world, agents do not talk."

Bayern have also moved to warn potential suitors for Lewandowski that the forward is not for sale and stressed clubs who negotiate with the player without their permission "risk being punished by FIFA".

The Bundesliga champions have added to their squad, with Serge Gnabry one of four new arrivals at Bayern along with Sebastian Rudy, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule, but Ancelotti suggested the former Arsenal winger could be sent on loan after his move from Werder Bremen.

"He will start with us," Ancelotti said. "After pre-season we'll find a decision. We will see if he stays."

The Bayern boss is more impressed with the signing of Tolisso from Lyon, however, the France international helping to replace the void left by Xabi Alonso's retirement.

"Tolisso is a good midfielder, one of the best in the market, and he has a lot of opportunities to improve," Ancelotti said.

"We have a big competition in the midfield, but I think Rudy and Tolisso will bring their strengths well."