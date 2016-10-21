Ancelotti ready to unleash rampant Robben once more

Carlo Ancelotti has no concerns over Arjen Robben's workload after confirming the in-form winger will retain his place in Bayern Munich's starting line-up against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Robben will start three matches in the space of a week having made just three appearances across all competitions this season before opening the scoring in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Netherlands international created two goals before rounding off a 4-1 Champions League triumph over his countrymen PSV in midweek and Ancelotti is confident the 32-year-old has put adductor and hamstring problems behind him.

"Other than Franck Ribery, who will start training individually next week, everyone is fit for Gladbach," he told a pre-match news conference.

"We are so happy to have Arjen Robben back. He is very important for the team with his experience. He will start tomorrow.

"There is a very good atmosphere among the team. Everyone gets on really well with each other.

"Our goal is to attack and win the game. We've scored a lot of goals but I'm also very pleased with my defence."

Gladbach also enjoyed a Champions League victory in midweek when they beat Celtic 2-0 and Ancelotti was an impressed observer.

"We need to be alert against Borussia," he said. "They are very strong on the counter and have many quick players. They did really well against Celtic."

Ancelotti also had words of praise for veteran holding midfielder Xabi Alonso, who he joked shared limitations he was familiar with during his own playing days at Roma and AC Milan.

"It's true Xabi Alonso is slow – I was slow as well when I was a player," he added.

"The important thing is that the ball moves quickly and he is one of the best at that."