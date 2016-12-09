Ancelotti rules out Draxler bid as Bayern prepare for barren transfer window

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out the prospect of Bayern Munich signing Julian Draxler during the January transfer window.

Reports in Germany have claimed that Wolfsburg are prepared to allow the unsettled 23-year-old to leave despite him having only joined from Schalke for a reported €40 million in August 2015.

Ancelotti, however, says the Bundesliga champions will not look to do any business next month.

"Draxler is a very interesting player. Full stop," he said ahead of Bayern's top-flight clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"He can play in any team. Our team is complete. We won't do anything in winter - there's no market for us."

Bayern head into the match looking to put pressure on surprise leaders RB Leipzig, who are three points clear at the top and unbeaten after 13 matches.

But Ancelotti is not concerned with Leipzig's match away to Ingolstadt and expects a difficult encounter against Wolfsburg, despite Valerien Ismael's side sitting just two points outside the bottom three.

"We have to focus on our own game. What happens in Ingolstadt does not matter. We know that, with three victories, we can return to the top of the table," he said.

"It's strange to see Wolfsburg so far down in the table. They have very good players so I expect a difficult game.

"They have players like Mario Gomez or Borja Mayoral, who I coached at Real Madrid. Luiz Gustavo and [Josuha] Guilavogui, as well. These are good players."

Ancelotti hinted at a shift in tactics following consecutive wins over Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz and Atletico Madrid, with Philipp Lahm set to move back into a defence which will be missing an ill Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller touted for a central role in attack.

He added: "Lahm played very well in midfield against Mainz but he will play as a right-back. He's an intelligent player and sometimes we need him in the middle. That doesn't mean the other players are not intelligent!

"Muller's in very good condition and played very well against Mainz. For me, he is a striker, sometimes in the middle, sometimes a bit to the right or left.

"He's very intelligent. He can't play in one-on-one duels like Arjen Robben but he can find spaces. His best position is more central.

"Jerome Boateng has been training but he had a few problems. If he's fit, he will play, otherwise Holger Badstuber can replace him."