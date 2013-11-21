Anderson plays down Fulham reports

The Brazilian has started just two Premier League games this season and struggling Fulham are reportedly lining up a move for the former Porto man.

However, the 25-year-old has denied he is eager for a new challenge and is determined to force his way into David Moyes' side.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "I haven't spoken to David Moyes about my situation because I think I have a good situation at the moment.

"I love this club and I have been here for over six years. I cannot say anything about other clubs showing an interest. I am at Manchester United and am a Manchester United player.

"But I am not unhappy. I am enjoying it and I know I will be ready whenever the manager picks me. I am not thinking about moving on.

"All I am thinking about is helping my team, my team-mates and doing the best for myself. I am a Manchester United player, I love the fans, I love the club. I love the way everyone supports the club - it is amazing.

"It is very hard when you only play a small part now and then. I had a lot of injuries last season. I have come back now to help United. I came back in pre-season and felt good and I have been fit now all season."

Meanwhile, Wigan manager Owen Coyle has revealed a deal is in place to take United's England Under-21 international Will Keane to the Championship club on loan and the Scotsman hopes to complete the move next week.