Anderson plays down Fulham reports
Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Anderson has no intention of leaving Old Trafford in January after being linked with Fulham.
The Brazilian has started just two Premier League games this season and struggling Fulham are reportedly lining up a move for the former Porto man.
However, the 25-year-old has denied he is eager for a new challenge and is determined to force his way into David Moyes' side.
He told the Manchester Evening News: "I haven't spoken to David Moyes about my situation because I think I have a good situation at the moment.
"I love this club and I have been here for over six years. I cannot say anything about other clubs showing an interest. I am at Manchester United and am a Manchester United player.
"But I am not unhappy. I am enjoying it and I know I will be ready whenever the manager picks me. I am not thinking about moving on.
"All I am thinking about is helping my team, my team-mates and doing the best for myself. I am a Manchester United player, I love the fans, I love the club. I love the way everyone supports the club - it is amazing.
"It is very hard when you only play a small part now and then. I had a lot of injuries last season. I have come back now to help United. I came back in pre-season and felt good and I have been fit now all season."
Meanwhile, Wigan manager Owen Coyle has revealed a deal is in place to take United's England Under-21 international Will Keane to the Championship club on loan and the Scotsman hopes to complete the move next week.
