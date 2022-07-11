Andreas Pereira completes move to Fulham

Fulham have signed Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011, has joined the Cottagers for an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Fulham have an option of an extra year in his contract which could tie to him to Craven Cottage until 2027.

Pereira made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo, but has left in search of more regular action.

Pereira said on Fulham’s website: “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season with Fulham.

“I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here.”

