Andy Robertson ‘out for a while’ as Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star needs surgery

Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson requires surgery after dislocating his shoulder on international duty, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The left-back landed heavily after a challenge with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during Scotland’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat, and was forced off while supporting his arm gingerly.

On the eve of the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield, Klopp said that Robertson faces “a while” on the sidelines as he will need to undergo an operation.

Klopp has lost one of his most reliable players (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The decision will go towards surgery,” Klopp said.

“There was a little chance he could try without, but after talking to experts, it looks like surgery will be the best thing in the long term and that means he is out for a while.

Robertson has featured in every minute of Liverpool's Premier League campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t know exactly for how long, but shoulder surgery is not an easy one.

"In my experience, he can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because he has to be careful, there are challenges and all these kinds of thing. He will be out for a while."

The news is a blow to Klopp, as Robertson is one of his most trusted and regularly selected players.

The left-back has played every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign so far in 2023/24 and captained the club in a 3-1 win over Wolves in September, scoring a goal for good measure.

Robertson’s pain was eased slightly when Spain’s victory over Norway ensured that the Scots booked a place at Euro 2024 with two games to spare.

