Jurgen Klopp calls for Tottenham-Liverpool REPLAY in the wake of VAR mistake

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his side's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed, after the VAR wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz's first-half goal.

The VAR failed to overrule the offside decision for Diaz's goal, which would have put Liverpool 1-0 ahead in last Saturday's Premier League fixture. Instead, they lost 2-1, after Joel Matip scored an agonising own-goal in the closing stages of the game.

Jurgen Klopp believes that replaying the game is the logical conclusion following the result, but acknowledges that it'll unlikely happen.

“I think the only outcome for the Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay," Klopp said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“It probably won’t happen. I think it is so unprecedented; it didn’t happen before.”

Diaz's goal was wrongly ruled out for offside - but the VAR failed to intervene (Image credit: Getty Images)

Audio released by PGMOL on Tuesday highlighted the mistake made by VAR, with the replay operator urging officials to delay the game. With the game already restarted, though, both the VAR and assistant VAR refused to intervene due to the laws of the game.

“The audio didn’t change it at all,” Klopp added. “It is an obvious mistake. I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay. The argument against that would be it opens the gates…

"I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

VIDEO: What REALLY Happened With VAR In Liverpool vs Tottenham

A game has never been replayed or a result changed due to officiating mistakes in the UK, but Liverpool are in the process of ascertaining whether or not they will ask the Premier League if the game can be replayed.

"At this stage we are still going through the information we have," Klopp said.

However, according to BBC Sport, the Premier League won't consider the prospect of replaying the match, therefore meaning the result stands despite the obvious error that resulted from a "lapse of concentration and loss of focus", according to the PGMOL.

