Andy Robertson hails “amazing” Sadio Mane and highlights the area of his game that he has significantly improved

Andy Robertson has heaped praise on Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Reds remain eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their narrow success at Selhurst Park, which was kick-started by Mane’s 49th-minute strike.

That was the Senegal international’s eighth goal of the season in the top flight, moving him into joint-fourth place in the race for the Golden Boot.

And Robertson believes Mane is showing much more composure in front of goal than he did when he first joined Liverpool in 2016.

“Sadio has been fantastic,” Robertson said. “Even when I came he was amazing, but maybe did not have as much composure as he does now in front of goal. Now every time he is there you don’t think he will miss.

“The chance he had at the start of the second half, we were surprised he did not score, and that is the type of player he is. Then he has popped up with another crucial goal.

“It has been a fantastic year for him and let’s hope he can keep going for a full season instead of a calendar year. He has taken his game to another level.

“For me, Sadio belongs in the top bracket in world football. People are finally giving him more credit and that is deserved.

“Our front three get talked about a lot. Bobby [Firmino] does not score as many as the other two but his work rate is second to none and, if he did not do what he does, Sadio and Mo [Salah] would not do what they do.”

Liverpool will qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League if they beat Napoli on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will then lock horns with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ MORE

For Jose Mourinho to prove he is not an anachronism in the modern game, he’ll have to turn back the clock at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham really did prove that trophies are not the only measure of success

Andy Mitten column: Can Marcus Rashford go from scorer of great goals to great goalscorer?