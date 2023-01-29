Andy Robertson says Liverpool's season 'not good enough' after Reds go out of FA Cup

Liverpool (opens in new tab) left-back Andy Robertson had some strong words to say after his side's FA Cup fourth-round exit to Brighton (opens in new tab) on Sunday, asserting that the ailing Reds are only getting worse.

Jurgen Klopp and co's quest to retain the trophy ended in dramatic fashion at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton came from behind to clin the tie through Kaoru Mitoma's 92nd-minute goal.

It means that the Reds' only vaguely realistic chance of silverware this term comes in the Champions League – and, currently sitting ninth, they're facing an uphill struggle to qualify for next season's competition through their league position.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Robertson didn't hold back. He said:

"Bitterly disappointing. I thought it was a good cup tie – end-to-end and both [teams] had chances. We were more competitive than two weeks ago [when Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League], but that didn't take much. We created chances and were more compact, but at the end of the day we are out of the cup. At a club like Liverpool, fans expect a lot, and to lose with the last kick of the ball [is] disappointing. We need to start winning games. It's easy to say but harder to fix.

"This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the start of the year, we wanted a fresh start but that hasn't happened. We've been worse. In the league, we haven't been good enough and now we're out of both cups...You can't put your finger on one thing; it's more than that. You can tell we're not as confident in front of goal and in defence we are a wee bit open. We had two clean sheets coming into today but then [conceded] two goals."

Liverpool return to action with a trip to Wolves in the league on Saturday, before hosting Everton in the Merseyside derby nine days later.