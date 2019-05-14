Barcelona to make move for French World Cup winner – report

Barcelona are set to make a fresh move for Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to Cadena SER.

The Atletico Madrid striker came close to moving to the Camp Nou in 2018, and his current club fear that he could join the La Liga champions before next season.

Atletico are set to hold talks with their star player in an attempt to convince him to stay, but Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of acquiring him from their domestic rivals.

Griezmann has reportedly grown frustrated with the Colchoneros' recruitment policy, while the imminent departure of his best friend Diego Godin is another blow.

Barcelona want to strengthen their attacking options after falling short in the Champions League once more.

The Catalans have not reached the final of Europe's principal competition since their last triumph in 2015.

Adding Griezmann to their squad would certainly help their ambitions of winning the tournament for a sixth time, but Atletico still hope they can keep hold of the France international.

READ MORE

8 players from this season’s relegated teams who deserve a Premier League move this summer

Unpopular Opinion: Why Manchester United suffered the worst Premier League title capitulation of all time