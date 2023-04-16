Antony's goal against Nottingham Forest sees him pull level in a competition between Manchester United players

Manchester United star Antony has drawn level with Jadon Sancho for Premier League goals this season – and it could have a bearing on next season's kit numbers.

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021, the Portuguese legend took his No.7 shirt back from Edinson Cavani – but it's since been left vacant upon his exit to Saudi Arabia. Back in September, it was reported that Antony and Sancho were competing for that number, now.

The two wingers have four goals a piece in the Premier League this season, as they fight for the jersey, which has been worn by the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham in the past. So which one would inherit the digit?

Antony and Jadon Sancho are apparently already competing for the No.7 shirt that will become vacant when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves 👀Who would you give it to, United fans? 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Znv2U4toCESeptember 28, 2022 See more

It was expected that Jadon Sancho would become United's No.7 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move. The England star wore that shirt number in the Bundesliga himself but wasn't able to take the number from Cavani.

But Antony moving from Ajax has since complicated matters, since the Brazilian would likely want to take the shirt that he briefly donned at Sao Paolo, himself. Alejandro Garnacho – behind the other two players on two Premier League goals this season – has been touted to have the shirt next season, too.

United could well sign a new No.7 this summer after all, too. Antony currently wears No.21, Sancho wears No.25, while Garnacho wears 49 for the Red Devils. Wout Weghorst was passed up for the shirt, as well, when he moved in January, taking the No.27 instead.