Aquilani denies wanting out of Liverpool

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Juventus, where he rediscovered his form after a difficult first year in English football.

Aquilani featured in just 18 Premier League matches in an injury-hit debut season in English football after arriving from Roma in the summer of 2009.

It had been reported that the midfielder wished to remain in Italy, with Napoli and AC Milan named as potential suitors, but the Italian international has expressed his willingness to return to Merseyside.

"I will go back to Liverpool with great enthusiasm, this is not a problem," Aquilani told Sky Italia.

"It's not true that I didn't want to return to England."