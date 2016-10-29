Arda out but Rafinha, Cillessen back for Barcelona
Barcelona have recalled fit-again Jasper Cillessen and Rafinha to the squad for their clash with Granada, though Arda Turan is out.
Barcelona duo Jasper Cillessen and Rafinha have been passed fit for Saturday's LaLiga meeting against Granada.
Netherlands international Cillessen has been sidelined for the last three matches due to a sprained ankle, but has been deemed fit to take Jordi Masip's place in the 18-man squad.
Rafinha, meanwhile, is back after sitting out last week's 3-2 win at Valencia with bruising to his ribs.
Turkey international Arda Turan, who played against Espanyol in the Catalan Super Cup in midweek, and full-back Aleix Vidal are not involved, however, due to respective foot and adductor problems.
Gerard Pique (ankle), Andres Iniesta (knee), Jordi Alba (hamstring) and Jeremy Mathieu (calf) remain out.
& declared fit and included in squad for October 29, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.