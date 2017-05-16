Arminia Bielefeld assistant delivers incredible team-talk before shock 6-0 win
In a match that the 2.Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld really needed to win to escape the relegation zone, No.2 Carsten Rump provided some impassioned pre-match motivation.
Bielefeld went into this penultimate match of the season 17th in the 18-team second tier, chasing victory against second-placed Eintracht Braunschweig.
Ignoring the mismatch, assistant coach Rump – who spent most of his career playing for Bielefeld – made sure his players wouldn't be going into battle without his words ringing in their ears. In a dramatic pre-match team-talk, he riled up his players in a frenzy that would have make Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday blush.
It certainly did the trick: Bielefeld provided one of the shock results of the season with a staggering 6-0 win.
(Translated video in tweet below this one. Everything sounds better in German, right?)
The best motivational speech of the season? We definitely think so!
pic.twitter.com/eKotfoCVce
— DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 16, 2017
It meant they moved up to 15th, two points above the automatic drop zone (though level on goal difference with play-off-bound 1860 Munich) with one game left to play. Wunderbar!
- Ex-Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has sly dig at Tottenham fans after White Hart Lane farewell
- Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne was shafted by the mascot selection on Sunday
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.