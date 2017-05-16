Arminia Bielefeld assistant delivers incredible team-talk before shock 6-0 win

Bielefeld went into this penultimate match of the season 17th in the 18-team second tier, chasing victory against second-placed Eintracht Braunschweig.

Ignoring the mismatch, assistant coach Rump – who spent most of his career playing for Bielefeld – made sure his players wouldn't be going into battle without his words ringing in their ears. In a dramatic pre-match team-talk, he riled up his players in a frenzy that would have make Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday blush.

It certainly did the trick: Bielefeld provided one of the shock results of the season with a staggering 6-0 win.

It meant they moved up to 15th, two points above the automatic drop zone (though level on goal difference with play-off-bound 1860 Munich) with one game left to play. Wunderbar!

