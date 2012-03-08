Arnautovic tears ligament in game with dog

"Marko has informed us of this incident," said coach Thomas Schaaf. "This is frustrating as we are now with one option less [in attack] for the coming weeks."

Arnautovic, who twisted his knee when his foot got stuck in the grass while he was playing with his dog, had already gone for treatment, with the team doctor estimating that the Austria international would be missing for at least six weeks, the club said.

Werder, who host Hannover 96 on Sunday, are in the hunt for a European spot and lie in sixth place in the Bundesliga with 36 points.