Arsenal academy graduate announces emotional exit after sealing transfer

An Arsenal academy graduate has issued an emotional farewell message after his ten-year spell with the club came to an end.

Defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that he would be leaving the club after spending the past two seasons out on loan.

The 20-year-old right-back failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, but got his first taste of senior football during loan stints at Lincoln City, Rotherham United, Coventry City and then Millwall, where he spent the previous campaign.

During this time Norton-Cuffy has been a regular England youth international, progressing through the Three Lions age groups, winning the European Championship at under-19s level in 2022 and making his under-21s debut last season.

This has seen him earn a move to Serie A side Genoa, who have signed him for a reported £3.5million, in a deal that includes a sell-on clause.

“It’s time to say goodbye to Arsenal,” Norton-Cuffy posted on X. “Thank you for everything. I’ve made so many good memories at this club and learnt a lot. Thanks to team-mates, coaches, fans and everyone involved in my journey. Now it’s time for a new chapter.”

Genoa finished 11th in Serie A last season, with the club signing Tottenham right-back Djed Spence on loan for the second half of the season, meaning Norton-Cuffy will have the chance to replace his countryman in defence.

For Arsenal, the transfer fee received for the academy graduate will go down as pure profit from an accounting and PSR perspective and follows on from the sales of Mika Biereth and Emile Smith Rowe, taking the total raised this summer to more than £40million.

