Arsenal academy graduate announces emotional exit after sealing transfer

By
published

One young Arsenal hopeful has confirmed he is moving on

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

An Arsenal academy graduate has issued an emotional farewell message after his ten-year spell with the club came to an end.

Defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that he would be leaving the club after spending the past two seasons out on loan. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.