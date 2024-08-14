Arsenal and Chivas Regal whisky announce big new partnership

Luxury Scotch whisky Chivas Regal has teamed up with Arsenal, in a multi-year partnership championing community

Arsenal and Chivas Regal luxury Scotch whisky have announced an exciting new partnership.

Chivas Regal will become the Gunners' first-ever official whisky partner ahead of the 2024/25 for both the men's and women's teams, celebrating both brands' commitment to their communities and drives for success. The luxury whisky brand will look to bring fans closer to their heroes and present them with unforgettable experiences, too from exclusive content to global live experiences featuring Arsenal stars, celebrity fans, legends and content creators.

