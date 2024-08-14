Arsenal and Chivas Regal whisky announce big new partnership

Arsenal and Chivas Regal luxury Scotch whisky have announced an exciting new partnership.

Chivas Regal will become the Gunners' first-ever official whisky partner ahead of the 2024/25 for both the men's and women's teams, celebrating both brands' commitment to their communities and drives for success. The luxury whisky brand will look to bring fans closer to their heroes and present them with unforgettable experiences, too from exclusive content to global live experiences featuring Arsenal stars, celebrity fans, legends and content creators.

The Arsenal matchday experience is set for a revamp, too. In a selection of local pubs around the Emirates Stadium this weekend – including the newly-reopened The Drayton Park – Chivas Regal will be buying Gooners a round of Chivas Highballs, ahead of the Saturday kick-off against Wolves. The same initiative will take place on September 22, too, when Arsenal Women host Manchester City Women – and Chivas Regal is set for a residency at the Emirates Stadium.

A new Chivas Regal bar is coming to Dial Square, tapping into the unmistakable atmosphere of the Emirates Stadium. A curated selection of classic, and exclusive to the Emirates, Chivas Highball serves are coming to the bar, too, highlighting how this partnership is about far more than whisky and football: it's about uniting football culture and extending fan experience.

“We’re proud to welcome Chivas Regal to our family of partners,” Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal said. “It’s a brand renowned for its cultural and community ties, and they share an always forward mindset that is so important to our club values and ambition. We’re excited to work together to better serve our supporters and bring our communities from around the world closer to our club.”

“The partnership will stay true to our history in culture and community and reinforce our commitment to bringing elevated luxury experiences to fans across the world,” Nick Blacknell, Chivas Global Marketing Director said, teasing, “We can’t wait to reveal what we have in store over the next few months and look forward to toasting the 2024/25 Premier League season together at our new Emirates bar on Saturday.”

Chivas Regal is coming to the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have ties to Scotland, the home of Chivas Regal, after all. Dial Square Football Club, as it was back then, was founded in October 1886 by Scotsman, David Danskin, starting a connection that has since intertwined between north London and north of the border. Rangers FC saved Arsenal FC when they could have gone out of business, buying shares in the Gunners in the early 1900s – and later, Highbury would become home to Scottish legends Bob Wilson, Frank McLintock and George Graham, who later led the club to glory as manager. Even Mikel Arteta, the incumbent Gunners boss, had a stint in Scottish football.

From elite club and footballer partnerships to the grassroots game, Chivas Regal has had the beautiful game at the forefront of its own story since 2018, too. In 2021, Chivas launched the ‘Regal FC’ digital platform to take fans closer to their heroes, with exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from players and presenters, to DJs and designers.

With Chivas' dedication to uniting global communities of football fans, and Arsenal's ambitions of silverware this season, Gooners will be hoping this is their season – and one that will see their match experience elevated.

Supporters can keep up to date with the new partnership by following @ChivasRegal Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.