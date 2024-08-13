Arsenal primed to complete signing, following bombshell twist: report

Arsenal are still chasing business, with their season beginning this weekend. Thankfully, the next move is imminent.

Thus far, the Gunners have only brought in Riccardo Calafiori as fresh blood. David Raya's loan move from Brentford has turned permanent, while the focus has been on outgoings as much as incomings.

Manager Mikel Arteta told ESPN earlier this summer that international tournaments had “slowed down” summer business. Finally, though, there looks like a breakthrough in one particular deal.

Riccardo Calafiori is one of only two Arsenal signings so far this summer (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

As widespread reports have stated, Martin Zubimendi has decided to reject Liverpool and remain at Real Sociedad. Sky Sports have noted that “On Monday evening, Liverpool were under the impression that Martin Zubimendi wanted to leave… But then he made it very clear that he had changed his mind. That was because of pressure from the club, perhaps, but also this £51 million buyout clause.”

This has a direct impact on Arsenal. The north Londoners have been chasing Zubimendi's team-mate of club and country, Mikel Merino, for a number of weeks, striking a deal with the player, with just the fee to be agreed with La Real.

Zubimendi complicated the deal, however, given that Liverpool prepared to pay the £51m release clause, as per Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa. That would have left Real Sociedad one midfielder down – and probably have prevented them from entering into negotiations with Arsenal over Merino, whose release clause is said to be around €60m, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, this was the last obstacle that Arteta faced in securing Merino for the touted fee of around £20-25m. Now, the only thing left to complete is the agreement over a fee.

The last obstacle stopping Mikel Merino from moving to Arsenal seems to have been removed (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal were hoping to have tied up the move by this weekend's Premier League start. While they might still, it seems unlikely that the 28-year-old is in contention for the Gunners' opening fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Transfermarkt currently values Merino at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.

