Arsenal in negotiations over next signing - with ANOTHER star touted to follow: report

The Gunners are looking to further strengthen their options across the board, as they once again look to stop Manchester City's continued success in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side finished just two points behind the Sky Blues last season and will be keen to go one better in 2024/25.

Having already completed the signing of Italian international Riccardo Calafiori, it appears as if Arsenal are turning their focus now to a player who recently claimed European Championship success with Spain this summer.

According to Basque newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Arsenal are in dialogue with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad regarding a deal for Mikel Merino. The 28-year-old has been a long-term target for Arteta and the general feeling is a deal can be agreed upon before the deadline closes.

This week, Arsenal's sporting director Edu is said to have travelled to Spain in an attempt to broker a deal. Arsenal are optimistic a deal can be agreed given Merino is eager to make the move happen and play under Arteta in the Premier League. Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at €50m (£42.9m).

Mikel Merino looks set to move to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Real are resigned to the possibility of losing Merino, who has just 12 months remaining on his deal in Spain. Although they have offered him an extension, the player’s representatives have made clear that he intends to join the Gunners.

Spanish publication Sport has also revealed Arsenal may choose to pull the trigger on a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. He kept eight clean sheets and conceded seven goals from 14 league games, as his side earned promotion to the top tier of Spanish football and could be viewed as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

(Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo can get behind the move for Merino, given the tidy midfielder would provide healthy competition alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Jorginho. A middle-of-the-park metronome, his technical abilities are perfectly suited to Arteta's style of football.

