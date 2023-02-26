Arsenal agree new deal with Bukayo Saka amid Manchester City interest – report
Arsenal look close to fending off interest in Saka, who has continued to be linked with a move to City in recent months
Bukayo Saka will reportedly agree a new long-term contract at Arsenal (opens in new tab), ending speculation of a move to Manchester City (opens in new tab).
The Gunners' star man has been linked with a switch to City for some time, but it now appears that he will be pledging his future to the club he joined at the age of seven.
According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Saka, 21, is set to become one of the highest-paid players at the Emirates Stadium, earning more than £200,000 a week.
Arsenal's Player of the Season in each of the past two campaigns, Saka has played a typically talismanic role in 2022/23 as Mikel Arteta's side challenge for the Premier League title.
The England international has 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) to his name for the table-topping Gunners, who stayed two points clear of City thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester (opens in new tab) on Saturday.
Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value Saka at just under £90m; the forward's existing deal in North London runs until the end of next season.
Saka made his Arsenal debut in 2018 and has gone on to feature 163 times for the club, scoring 33 goals and helping them to FA Cup glory in 2019/20.
Asked earlier this week about the likelihood of tying Saka down to a new contract, Arteta spoke of the club's "responsibility" to keep hold of their biggest stars.
"We want to create a long-term project here," he said (opens in new tab), "and for that we need our best players to be committed to the club."
City might not lure Saka away from Arsenal, but the Gunners could face competition for them in the race for Declan Rice (opens in new tab).
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who's been dubbed the 'next Erling Haaland' (opens in new tab).
And hotshot Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium this summer (opens in new tab).
