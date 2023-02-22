Arsenal to land 'next Erling Haaland' to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah: report

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a move for Atalanta hotshot Rasmus Hojlund, who's been dubbed the 'next Erling Haaland'.

The Gunners bolstered their attack with the £45m addition of Gabriel Jesus last summer, while Eddie Nketiah has found some superb form during the Brazilian's recent injury absence, but it appears that further strengthening is the aim this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via football.london) (opens in new tab), Arsenal are readying a 'mega-money' bid for Hojlund, who turned 20 earlier this month – but they could face stiff competition from Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in the race to sign the Denmark international.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hojlund is said to be valued at over £35m by Atalanta, who he only joined from Austrian outfit Strum Graz in August.

The 6ft 2in striker has enjoyed a strong first season in Serie A, scoring six goals in 11 starts for La Dea, who are firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is "convinced" that Hojlund "will have a great career" – and he hasn't been afraid to compare him to Manchester City machine Haaland, who's already found the net 32 times this term.

"The characteristics are very similar, especially in accelerations," Gasperini said (opens in new tab). "He [Hojlund] is a very fast player; he does the 100 metres in less than 11 seconds. For his height, he has a low centre of gravity and an incredible stride frequency."

Hojlund made his senior international debut last autumn (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Hojlund has won two caps for Denmark, featuring in September's Nations League games against Croatia and France – although he missed out on his country's World Cup squad.

Arsenal aren't the only Premier League club to be linked with Hojlund: Newcastle (opens in new tab) are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Copenhagen man (opens in new tab).

